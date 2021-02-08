DANVILLE — A Danville teen was hospitalized after being shot in the leg over the weekend.
Police said at 1:59 a.m. Saturday, they were notified that a 17-year-old male had arrived at the emergency room at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
They said he told them he was in the area of English Street and Koehn Drive when someone in a blue-colored car fired two shots at him.
No information on a suspect was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.