DANVILLE — A teenager taking out the trash is Danville’s latest shooting victim.
Danville police Commander Joshua Webb said about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police went to the 0-100 block of National Street to investigate shots fired.
They found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the torso that turned out to be non-life-threatening. The youth was treated and released from a Danville hospital.
Police said he told them he was walking outside to throw away garbage when he heard shots and was hit by gunfire.
Police said no one else reported being hurt and they are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.