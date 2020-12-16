DANVILLE — A teenager was shot while taking out the trash at his house Tuesday, police said.
Cmdr. Joshua Webb said officers were called to a report of shots fired about 7:30 p.m. that night in the 0-100 block of National Street.
They found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the torso that turned out not to be life threatening. The youth was treated at and released from a Danville hospital.
Police said he told them he was walking outside to throw away garbage when he heard shots and was hit by gunfire.
Police said no one else reported being hurt and they are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.