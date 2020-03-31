DANVILLE — A Danville teen who admitted forcing his way into a home in that city while armed with a gun has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Keshawn Stapleton, 17, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Campbell Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Vermilion County Judge Nancy Fahey to home invasion as his jury trial on that and other charges was set to begin.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Stapleton admitted that on Feb. 5, 2019, he, along with two other males, entered a house on Moore Street while the victim was sleeping, pointed a gun at her and demanded money.
He took a PlayStation 4 from the house but was caught nearby by Danville police with the console shoved in the front of his pants. He was also armed, Lacy said.
Because of the seriousness of the charges, Lacy sought and was allowed to transfer his case from juvenile to adult court for prosecution.
In return for Stapleton’s guilty plea, other charges of armed violence, armed robbery, residential burglary, theft and aggravated unlawful use of weapons were dismissed.
Stapleton will be eligible for day-for-day good time, meaning he could be released in six years. He has already served a year and four months in jail waiting for his case to be resolved.