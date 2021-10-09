DANVILLE — A family that’s still seeking answers about what happened to their son and brother will celebrate his life tonight at his former high school.
It’s the second service of the week honoring the life of 25-year-old Jelani Day, whose body was recovered two-plus hours away from Danville, on the Illinois River, more than a month ago.
Today’s noon service at Danville High comes two days after Mr. Day was remembered during a two-hour ceremony at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University, where he had been a graduate student with a future as a speech pathologist.
His college major was a result of Mr. Day making good on a childhood promise to a little boy with a speech impediment whom he’d befriended. After graduating from Danville, Mr. Day went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Alabama A&M in communicative sciences and disorders.
“If you would have met him, you would have liked him,” Mr. Day’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, said during Thursday’s ISU ceremony. “I’m just grateful that you all have shown our family love, that you stood beside us.”
Mr. Day’s father, Seve Day, said he appreciated everyone attending.
“I appreciate you all doing this for him,” he said. “I mean, through the days that go on, I don’t know how I’m going to cope.”
The ceremony, which was moved from the Multicultural Center on the ISU campus due to the threat of bad weather, was preceded by a silent march of students, faculty and staff led by the Black Student Union that started at the Bone Student Center.
Campus leaders and students also spoke at the service, including ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy.
Classmate Amanda Regez talked about Mr. Day’s passion for his career and his kindness shown to fellow classmates. She said they will remember him as “happy, positive and hardworking.”
Mr. Day was the fourth of five children in the family.
Bolden Day said she wishes she could go back to Monday, Aug. 23, the last day she spoke with her son on the phone — “to hear him ... talk to him ... keep him on the phone longer,” she said.
Bolden Day had said earlier that she spoke with her son daily, and he frequently told her he called just to hear her voice. After she didn’t hear from him Aug. 24 and 25, she reported him missing.
His car, a 2010 Chrysler 300, was found Aug. 26 in a wooded area of Peru, Ill., with some of his clothes inside. Shortly after, a body was discovered floating in the Illinois River. It would be another three weeks before the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office identified it as Mr. Day’s.
Mr. Day’s car had belonged to his grandfather, who died in October 2014. Mr. Day had fixed it up and paid off the cost of repairs.
Mr. Day’s family doesn’t believe he committed suicide or went to the river to go swimming. Even if he had, Mr. Day was an avid swimmer who had competed for his school team.
Police have not made public a cause of death, and Carmen Bolden Day said she believes Bloomington police could have done more, could have conducted a search of the river long before they did.
She asked that the Illinois State Police and the FBI make sure Bloomington and LaSalle County officials do their job to investigate what happened to her son.
“Thank you for realizing Jelani was important. Not just to us, but he was important to everybody,” she said during the ISU ceremony, adding she wanted to use this occasion to bring greater awareness to finding people of color who are missing.
“We are all humans,” Bolden Day said. “We are all people. It shouldn’t matter if you are Black or White for anybody to help you. You are somebody to your family just like he’s somebody to us.”