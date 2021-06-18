DANVILLE — Danville police are trying to figure out how a 16-year-old male got his hands on the gun that accidentally shot his own girlfriend.
Cmdr. Josh Webb said just after 5 p.m. Thursday, police were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of Clay Street, where they found an 18-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the chest.
She was inside with her boyfriend when she heard a loud noise and realized she’d been shot. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.
Police said they learned that the 16-year-old boyfriend accidentally fired the gun. He was arrested on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons for having a gun under the age of 21.
Only the woman was injured.
Police ask that anyone who might have information on the shooting call them at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.