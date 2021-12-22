DANVILLE — A Danville man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after being shot in the back, allegedly by his girlfriend, who is in police custody.
Danville police Cmdr. Josh Webb said about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, police were sent to Waterview Estates in the 2300 block of North Vermilion Street for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.
They found the 26-year-old, who told them his girlfriend shot him and was still inside an apartment there with a gun.
As police surrounded the building, Angel Luster-Hoskins, 22, of Danville came out. She was taken to the Public Safety Building on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery with a gun.
The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.