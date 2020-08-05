DANVILLE — A Danville woman who allegedly fired a gun at a man in a city park during the day Saturday is due back in court later this month.
J’naya Edmunds, 22, who listed an address in the 1300 block of North Logan Street, was arraigned Tuesday in Vermilion County Circuit Court on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a weapon.
The most serious of the charges is a Class 1 felony carrying penalties upon conviction of four to 15 years in prison.
Danville police Cmdr. Josh Webb said officers were sent to Winter Park, in the 800 block of Winter Avenue, about 3:45 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired.
They learned that Edmunds and a man had been arguing, and she allegedly grabbed a handgun from the trunk of a car and fired at the man.
Both of them were gone by the time officers got there, but police spoke with several witnesses, including someone who recorded the incident on a cellphone.
They learned the alleged shooter was Edmunds, found her about 3:30 p.m. Monday on North Gilbert Street and arrested her.
A judge set her bond at $750,000, appointed the public defender to represent her, and ordered her to have no contact with the victim and to be back in court Aug. 25 for a probable-cause hearing.