DANVILLE — A Danville woman is in custody for the alleged murder of another woman in that city last year.
About 3:10 a.m. Oct. 31, Danville police were sent to the emergency room of OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, where Deavyon T. Williams, 19, was being treated for multiple stab wounds. She died later that day.
Police learned that she had been in an altercation with another woman earlier in the 400 block of Columbia Street in Danville.
Police identified that person as Angel L. Luster-Hoskins, 23, of Danville.
The state’s attorney’s office charged her Wednesday and police obtained an arrest warrant.
She was picked up about 4:15 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop near Harmon and Williams streets in Danville.
Luster-Hoskins is being held in the Danville Public Safety Building in lieu of $5 million bond.
The penalties for first-degree murder range from 20 to 60 years in prison.
Luster-Hoskins also has a pending felony charge for aggravated battery with a firearm and other charges. She is alleged to have shot her boyfriend in the back on Dec. 22 at an apartment in the 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
She’s due back in court on that case June 21.