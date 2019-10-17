DANVILLE — A 50-year-old woman could spend the rest of her life behind bars for the brutal murder of her wife in their home west of Danville nearly 15 months ago.

A Vermilion County jury deliberated for about two hours Thursday before finding Shelley A. Murphy guilty of first-degree murder in the July 25, 2018, death of Daye Lynn Murphy, 61, of rural Danville.

The seven men and five women rejected a claim of involuntary manslaughter — that Shelley Murphy caused her wife’s death unintentionally.

Jurors also found proof that the victim was 60 or older, making Murphy eligible for an extended-term sentence.

The penalty for first-degree murder is 20 to 60 years in prison. Under the specialty-penalty provision, Shelley Murphy could receive up to 100 years.

Her sentencing is set for Dec. 6.

More than a dozen family members and friends of Mrs. Murphy broke into tears of relief when Circuit Judge Nancy Fahey read the verdict and a deputy circuit clerk polled the jurors.

Danville murder trial, Day 2 | Defendant: Not calling 911 was 'wrong choice ... but it's not murder' Shelley Murphy displayed a range of emotions and behavior while testifying during her trial — from crying to confusion to agitation to anger — especially under questioning by the prosecution.

Shelley Murphy showed no emotion but turned to look at her mother, sister and another woman sitting in the gallery before deputies led her out of the courtroom.

Mrs. Murphy’s lifeless body was found inside the couple’s mobile home on Vance Lane. The couple had been married for about three months.

During Shelley Murphy’s three-day trial, Steve Nate and John Carroll of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office presented evidence showing that three days prior, the couple had been drinking all day at their home and got into an argument.

That led to an altercation, during which Shelley Murphy struck her wife’s head so hard that it caused a massive blood clot on her brain. She let her wife lie face down on the floor for three days and didn’t call 911 until her sister stopped by to get her sunglasses and saw Mrs. Murphy on the floor.

During his closing argument, Carroll reminded jurors of Mrs. Murphy’s extensive injuries. He said she had at least nine strikes to her body, two of which were hard blows to the right side of her head. He said she also had bruising to her eye, under her chin, and on her back and liver, and defensive marks on her hands.

“Dr. (Scott) Denton said it was like a boxer,” Carroll said, referring to the forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy.

Carroll said Shelley Murphy lied about having conversations with her wife as she laid on the floor for three days, asking if she wanted her to call for help.

“Science tells you her statements were false and scientifically implausible,” he said, arguing that Mrs. Murphy was likely unconscious. “It’s all a story to avoid any kind of ownership of what she did.”

Public Defender Mike Mara said no one disputes that his client caused her wife’s death, “made a horrible decision by not calling 911,” and was never in fear of her life.

“You have ample reason not to like Shelley,” he said. “You don’t have to like her. You have to follow the law. The law says people have the right to defend themselves.”

Mara said that’s what his client was doing after her wife got on top of her after the two had taken methamphetamine and drank alcohol. He said Mrs. Murphy pinned Shelley down and bit her hand, so Shelley hit her wife with moderate force, according to Denton.

“She didn’t use deadly force,” Mara argued. “She used force that ended up with someone dying. There’s a distinction.”

Mara said Shelley Murphy went to bed and passed out. When she woke in the night and saw her wife wasn’t there, she went looking for her and found her “asleep on the floor.”

“Daye Lynn is not bleeding. There’s no obvious signs of injury,” he said, adding that Shelley Murphy asked her wife if she should call 911, and she responded “no.”

Mara also pointed out that his client called her mother, a retired nurse, to get her advice and after talking with her, “did not feel it was necessary to call 911.”

“Being wrong about calling 911 does not make her a murderer,” Mara said.

Although Mrs. Murphy remained on the floor, Mara said his client cared for her during that time, including cleaning her up when she defecated on herself.

“Those aren’t the actions of somebody who wants someone to die,” he said.

Later, Nate told jurors that Shelley Murphy wasn’t defending herself when she hit her spouse so hard that it caused a massive head wound, which they saw pictures of earlier in the trial.

“She was angry ... and annoyed,” Nate said. “She was on top of her, and she wanted her off.”

Nate argued that the snoring sound from Mrs. Murphy that Shelley Murphy testified hearing was a sign that her wife had become unconscious. An even bigger sign of that: “She didn’t move.”

While Mara wanted jurors to believe his client didn’t know how badly her wife was hurt, Nate told them “it’s not what you don’t know. It’s what you do know and ignore.”

He said Shelley Murphy knew she’d hit a 61-year-old woman in poor health and knocked her face down on the ground.

“For three days, she laid in the same spot. ... She’s her wife, and she just let her lay there,” Nate said.

He pointed out that Shelley Murphy walked a mile from her trailer to the Black Bear tavern to call her mom, but “she couldn’t do the same to call 911 for her wife.”

He argued that she showed her true feelings for Mrs. Murphy after her arrest, when she called her mom from jail on Oct. 6, 2018. Prior to closing arguments, Carroll played audiotape of the call, in which Shelley Murphy calls her wife “an (expletive) retard ... and (expletive) moron.”

“This was not a tragic accident,” Nate said. “She knew exactly what she was doing.”