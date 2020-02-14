DANVILLE — A Danville woman was convicted Tuesday of aggravated battery for scratching a Danville police officer in the face.
In May 2019, an officer saw Sierra Gaines chasing a man and trying to get her away from the man, Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said.
Before he could handcuff her, Gaines attacked the officer, “causing scratches consisting of deep wounds to his face and eye,” a news release said.
Gaines was also convicted of causing injury while resisting a police officer.
She’ll be sentenced March 16 and faces up to seven years in state prison.
“The people of Vermilion County will not tolerate acts of violence perpetrated against our law enforcement officers,” Lacy said.