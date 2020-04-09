DANVILLE — A Danville woman who admitted she caused the death of her infant son by giving him too much medication has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
Deborah Johnson, 34, who listed an address in the 400 block of Elm Street, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Nancy Fahey to involuntary manslaughter, admitting that she acted “recklessly” on Jan. 28, 2019, when she gave her son what turned out to be a fatal dose of Benadryl in an effort to soothe him.
The sentence was the result of an agreement worked out by State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy and Johnson’s attorney, Jamie Propps of Champaign. Johnson will have to serve only half the sentence and was given credit for spending a little more than a year in jail already, meaning she’ll be eligible for parole in late 2023.
In return for her plea to the Class 2 felony manslaughter charge, a more serious charge of aggravated battery to a child that carried potential penalties of up to 30 years in prison was dismissed. A second count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, was also dismissed.
Lacy said Danville police were called to Johnson’s home and found the baby unresponsive. They found several over-the-counter medications and liquid-medication dispensers in the house.
Johnson admitted she gave her son Benadryl and a witness confirmed that she did that when he cried or was fussy.
An autopsy revealed the infant’s blood contained two times the amount of Benadryl that could have killed him, Lacy said.
Propps said she was convinced “this was not an intentional act” on the part of Johnson.
“Children are one of our most vulnerable populations in our community, and even when family members act in a reckless manner, they will be held accountable for their actions,” Lacy said.
Court records show Johnson had a 2004 conviction in Champaign County for aggravated battery.