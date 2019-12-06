DANVILLE — A Danville woman has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of her wife, according to Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy and state Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
A Vermilion County jury this past October found 50-year-old Shelley A. Murphy guilty of the first degree murder of Daye Lynn Murphy, 61.
Shelley Murphy was sentenced Friday in Vermilion County court by Judge Nancy Fahey.
Daye Lynn Murphy died as a result of brain bleeding after her wife struck her in the head at their home on July 22, authorities said. She was unconscious on the floor of the home for three days until Shelley Murphy’s sister called 911 July 25.
The case was prosecuted by the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.
Raoul said his office is committed to holding perpetrators of domestic violence accountable.
“Partnerships like that between my office and the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office are crucial as we help families receive the justice they deserve,” he said.