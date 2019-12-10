DANVILLE — A Danville woman set to stand trial Tuesday on murder charges in a March 2018 fatal robbery decided to take a plea deal to a reduced charge for 20 years in prison.
Laura Johnson, 33, pleaded guilty to armed robbery in the March 26, 2018, incident. She will get credit for 622 days already spent behind bars.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said on that Monday, Johnson and her co-defendant, Michael Long, 27, went to a mobile home in the 700 block of Mill Street in Georgetown looking to take money and drugs.
Lacy said while Johnson was in a car outside, Long went inside and allegedly shot two people in the home: Kimberly George, 31, and her boyfriend Eric Stark. George died of her wounds while Stark survived. Police arrested Johnson and Long the next day, and the two confessed to the crime.
Long's court case is still pending with a February trial date. As part of her plea deal, Johnson will help prosecutors in Long's case.