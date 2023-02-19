PAXTON — a 19-year-old Danville woman was listed in stable condition after being shot in the head Saturday evening in Paxton.
Paxton police Chief Coy Cornett said his department was notified about 8:30 p.m. that a woman had been shot in the head in the 600 block of North American Street. His officers, along with those from Gibson City police, the Ford County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police, responded to the scene.
The victim was initially taken to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City before being transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for observation.
“During the course of the investigation, a pistol was recovered at the scene,” Cornett said. “It was found that this is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.”
He said the investigation continues.
Paxton police request anyone with information or a camera system that might contain footage of the incident to contact them at 217-379-4315 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Ford County Crime Stoppers at 217-379-2109.