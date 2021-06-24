WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis honored fallen Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim on the floor of the House of Representatives this week.
The Taylorville Republican told colleagues about the May 19 shooting death of the veteran police officer during his response to a domestic disturbance.
Davis noted that Officer Oberheim, 44, of Monticello, had worked for the Decatur Police Department from 2000 to 2013, when he joined the Champaign police force.
“During his career, he received two medals of valor for selfless acts of bravery. In his time off duty, Chris enjoyed coaching softball and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, son, coach, and trusted friend," Davis said Wednesday on the House floor.
“His four daughters were his inspiration. Those who knew Chris remember him most for his commitment to loving his family and serving his community. My prayers are with his wife, Amber, and daughters Hannah, Avery, Addison, and Aubree — as well as the rest of his family, friends and fellow officers. Chris was nothing short of a hero.
“In closing I’d like to share a Bible verse that Chris’ family say he lived by: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God.'”