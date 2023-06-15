URBANA — A St. Joseph day care provider who admitted she had drugs and failed to protect a child in her care has been sentenced to two years of first offender probation.
Jessica Ray, 37, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to a felony count alleging she possessed fewer than 15 grams of Xanax between March and April 2022, and a second misdemeanor count alleging she caused a child in her day care to be endangered.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said on April 27, the mother of a 9-month-old baby who Ray had been caring for was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with a skull fracture. An ensuing investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office revealed that two days earlier Ray told the mother she didn’t know how the child was hurt but that maybe another child had kicked her in the head.
Earlier that month, Ray had sent the mother a message with a picture of the baby with a small mark next to her eye that one of the other children in the day care had caused by hitting the baby with a toy.
Further investigation revealed that parents of children in Ray’s care believed that Ray had left during the day when she was supposed to be watching their children because they saw her car parking in different spots. Ray denied that to the parents but admitted to a sheriff’s investigator that there was a time when she left the house to run to the bus stop.
A detective obtained a search warrant for Ray’s phone that turned up several messages between her and another person in which Ray was purchasing prescription medication. She admitted to the detective that she was both using illegal drugs and selling them.
Ray, who had no previous convictions, will escape a felony conviction for possession of Xanax if she successfully completes her two years of probation. However, she will have a conviction for causing a child to be endangered.
Alferink said the injured child is now all right.