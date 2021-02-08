PENFIELD — A 46-year-old Ludlow man was found dead Saturday in a vehicle along U.S. Route 136, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Monday.
Illinois State Police responded to the scene near County Road 2600 around 11 p.m. Saturday, a news release said. Robert L. Ogburn was pronounced dead at the scene near County Road 2600 from a gunshot wound to the head, Northrup said. A second occupant of the vehicle, a 37-year-old woman, was transported from the scene to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, said Northrup and the Illinois State Police, which is also investigating.
“This is believed to be an isolated incident,” an ISP news release said.