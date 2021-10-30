What's your take? Submit a Letter to the Editor by clicking here
URBANA — Terry von Thaden has an opinion about whether the cities of Urbana and Champaign should invest in license-plate readers.
“I absolutely think we need the technology, not for writing tickets or compromising civil liberties, but for dealing with crime, which is how they are proposed to be used,” she said Friday.
The Urbana woman was unable to attend either of two public hearings on the subject held Thursday night and Friday afternoon by the city of Urbana and the NAACP Champaign County Branch.
That’s because she was maintaining a vigil with her son, Liam Gasser, 24, who is clinging to life at Carle Foundation Hospital after being shot in the head Sunday afternoon in traffic in north Champaign by a passing motorist.
Paralyzed, Gasser will require assistance with almost every aspect of his existence around the clock for the rest of his life, his mother said.
Champaign police have no new leads on who that shooter is, but they think having an automated license-plate reader installed in that busy part of town could have given them a lead.
Neither Champaign nor Urbana currently employs the technology. Rantoul has had it for several months and has used it successfully to make arrests in shooting cases.
On Monday, the Urbana City Council, meeting as a committee of the whole, will discuss a contract to rent the devices for a year and a policy to govern their use by police. No vote will be taken that night.
Mayor Diane Marlin and NAACP President Minnie Pearson are both vocal advocates for the license-plate readers.
“Please do not frame this as a choice between helping people and purchasing (the devices). We can do both and we will do both,” Marlin said at Friday’s town hall meeting.
She emphasized that at the end of the pilot year, the city will re-evaluate and decide if the readers are helping police.
“In my mind, if we can solve one shooting and get one person out of a car with a gun in his or her hand, we will have made progress,” said Marlin, noting that many of the recent shootings have involvedshots coming from vehicles. “We have to try whatever we can within reason to interrupt, disrupt this cycle of violence.”
‘We are not safe’
Pearson agreed, calling the license-plate readers merely an investigative tool, not the invasion of civil liberties that some fear.
“When we talk about infringing on people’s rights, how much more of an invasion of privacy can you get than having bullets coming through your house?” she asked. “I do not speak for every Black or Brown person in this community, but what I am speaking to is that guns are a problem in our neighborhoods. We are not safe.”
“If we do nothing — and we can chew gum and walk at the same time — we are going to lose so many more lives,” Pearson said of other efforts to quell gun violence.
Urbana police Chief Bryant Seraphin noted that the devices are not the same as surveillance cameras.
“They don’t pan, tilt or zoom,” he said, explaining that they merely take a picture of the rear of a vehicle so police can determine a plate number and a make and model of a car.
That information can be compared to local, state and national databases to lead police to people associated with the vehicle.
Maurice Hayes of the HVN Neighborhood Transformation group that is trying to help reduce gun violence said he is not in favor of the devices and urged the city administrators to invest in programs using humans to help those in neighborhoods plagued by violence.
Marlin pointed out that the city has been doing that and will continue to do so, using its own resources and the infusion of federal funds it’s getting from the coronavirus relief act Congress passed in March.
Resident Marcey Goldstein said she had reservations about how long the data would be kept by Flock, the vendor the city is considering using.
Seraphin answered that the data becomes the property of the city, is kept by the city and Flock for 30 days and is not subject to release under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act.
Goldstein said many cities are rejecting the use of license-plate readers.
“This is a threat to privacy. If all your friends across the country started jumping off bridges and cliffs, would you do it too?” Goldstein asked.
Mixed opinions
Resident Durl Kruse expressed skepticism about the technology and how it could lead to innocent people being mistakenly stopped by police.
Seraphin explained that if three white cars are at an intersection at the same time, it’s the job of police to investigate all of those when it comes to eliminating or pinpointing suspects in crimes.
Kruse also wanted to know if there is data to show that license-plate readers prevent violence.
Deputy Chief Rich Surles said he called police in Joliet, where there had been a reduction in crime, and asked a detective there if the department felt the devices were a contributing factor.
“He said, ‘I don’t know about that,’ but for the next 45 minutes, he told me stories of how (the devices) have been helpful to them,” said Surles, citing arrests in a string of armed robberies and a connection between a car in Joliet and a homicide in Tennessee.
Resident Linda Turnbull called herself “traumatized” by the shootings in her neighborhood.
“I cannot go in my yard to walk my dog late at night. Two houses around my house have been shot up,” she said. “I’m sick of these people getting killed. We need those readers.”
Directing her remarks to city council members, Turnbull said: “You need to be voting yes, and if you are not voting yes, we need to take you out of that seat if you don’t keep us safe.”
Council members who were present Friday included Chris Evans, Maryalice Wu and Shirese Hursey.
Only Hursey was willing to express her support for the technology.
Evans said he is still gathering research and Wu said she wanted to see the final policy.
“I’m not a ‘no,’ but I’m not a ‘yes,’” Wu said.