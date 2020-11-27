CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police said Friday they have very little to go on in their investigation of a Decatur man’s slaying early on Thanksgiving Day.
Police found Alan T. Harden, 31, dead on the street in the 2500 block of Leeper Court at 1:05 a.m. Thursday. He had been shot multiple times. His autopsy is set for Saturday.
Lt. Matt Henson said police were not getting much cooperation from people who were with Mr. Harden at a gathering at a duplex on that cul-de-sac in southwest Champaign, just east of Mattis Avenue and south of Windsor Road.
What they know for certain is that Mr. Harden was outside with others when the gunman approached and fired multiple rounds.
“I have no clue,” Henson said as to why a Decatur man was in southwest Champaign. “I have no idea what the motive is. There was another person from Decatur, at least one from Danville and one from Champaign.”
Mr. Harden is Champaign’s ninth homicide of 2020 and the third this month.
Of those nine killings, police have made arrests for four.
There have been more than 175 reports of confirmed shots fired in the city this year.
Police ask that anyone who has information on this incident to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.