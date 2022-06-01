URBANA — A Decatur man who admitted having almost 2 pounds of cannabis in a car on Interstate 72 in Champaign County has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Adham Qattoum, 27, will have to serve that sentence consecutive to whatever sentence he might receive in two unresolved Macon County cases in which he’s charged with armed violence and cannabis possession and aggravated driving under the influence.
Qattoum admitted to Judge Roger Webber on Wednesday that on March 13, he possessed between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Qattoum was a passenger in a car stopped for speeding on I-72 east near Seymour. Noting the strong odor of raw cannabis, an Illinois state trooper asked for identification from Qattoum and the driver, Elizabeth Gilliam.
Because he was wanted on Macon County arrest warrants, Qattoum was arrested and troopers found cash protruding from his pocket and a plastic bag of suspected cannabis in another pocket.
A search of him and the vehicle turned up a total of about 2 pounds of cannabis in four vacuum-sealed bags, a digital scale and $10,727. The cash has already been forfeited to the state in a separate proceeding, McCallum said.
Qattoum was also sentenced to 160 days in the county jail but given credit for 81 already served. A more serious charge alleging he intended to sell the cannabis was dismissed in return for his plea.
McCallum said Qattoum had a previous conviction for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from Arkansas.
Gilliam, 21, of Decatur, was also charged, but her case remains unresolved.