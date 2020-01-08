URBANA — A federal grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday against a Decatur man who allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl in Champaign.
Daniel Betty, 27, had already been arrested in November on state charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and grooming, and again in December after a federal complaint was filed against him by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson.
On Tuesday, the grand jury returned an indictment charging Betty with sexual exploitation and enticement of a minor and receiving child pornography in September and October 2019.
He allegedly met the girl through an app called “Spotafriend,” which bills itself as a “swiping app for teens” but not a dating app, according to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, but which the girl described as an app “designed to help teenagers meet other teenagers for the purpose of having sex.”
Betty allegedly told her he was 17, according to the affidavit, and soon after they started messaging in September, they allegedly started sending nudes to each other, according to messages obtained with a warrant to Spotafriend and images recovered from the girl’s phone.
On Oct. 6, he allegedly picked up the girl near Champaign’s West Side Park, according to the affidavit, and on the way there, he allegedly told her he was 19.
“Is she going to report me to the cops,” Betty allegedly wrote to the girl, referring to her friend, who had started messaging him “telling me I’m going to go to jail.”
The girl said her friend wouldn’t report him and they still allegedly met up, according to the affidavit, and she told investigators they had sex in the back of his car.
Champaign police got involved Oct. 10, when the girl’s mother reported that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by an adult, according to the affidavit, and on Oct. 29, the girl was interviewed at the Champaign Child Advocacy Center.
Police were able to identify Betty from photos on the girl’s phone, her description of him, subpoenas to Spotafriend and AT&T, and vehicle records from the Illinois Secretary of State, according to the affidavit.
The girl also identified him in a photo lineup, and a search warrant for Betty’s home in Decatur was authorized Nov. 22.
Betty initially denied using the app recently, according to the affidavit, but as Champaign Detective Kaitlin Fisher “confronted Betty with additional evidence, he became more somber and quiet in his responses, at times shaking, and finally said that he was fairly certain his life was ruined.”
If convicted, Betty faces anywhere from five years to life in prison depending on which charges he’s found guilty of.
Now that it’s formally a federal case, the state charges will be dropped, Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said.