URBANA — A Chicago man who represented himself on charges of aggravated battery and resisting arrest did not hang around Thursday to hear that a Champaign County jury convicted him.
The jury that heard evidence against Bobby L. Ford, 58, all day Wednesday, then closing arguments by Ford and Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan on Thursday morning, deliberated about 90 minutes before convicting Ford of aggravated battery to a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum waited several minutes as security officers scoured the courthouse looking unsuccessfully for Ford. Only minutes earlier, a court security officer saw him in the hallway, informed him the jury had a verdict and told him to return to the courtroom.
But he never did.
Rosenbaum accepted the jury’s guilty verdicts without him, issued a warrant for Ford’s arrest with no bond, and set his sentencing for Jan. 20.
Ford faces penalties ranging from probation to three to 14 years in prison on the more serious conviction for aggravated battery to a peace officer. That’s because he has prior felony convictions from Cook County that qualify him for an extended term on the Class 2 felony.
The charges stemmed from his arrest on March 30 in another courtroom in the same courthouse.
Ford was one of many people waiting for his traffic cases to be called by Judge Ronda Holliman when he impatiently yelled out something in court that prompted the judge to tell him to leave.
As he exited, he called the judge a derogatory term.
Because she heard the pejorative insult, Holliman ordered that Ford be brought back into the courtroom to face contempt proceedings.
Court security officers Keith Welch and Dylan Bullard did as the judge instructed, and after Holliman sentenced Ford to a day in jail, they went to put handcuffs on him.
At that point, video showed, Ford resisted their orders to put his hands behind his back. A scuffle ensued that involved Ford going to his knees and pulling on the front of Bullard’s vest, pulling the officer down as well.
Bullard testified his mobile radio was knocked off his shoulder and his name tag came off his shirt, but he was otherwise uninjured.
The charge of aggravated battery alleged that Ford “knowingly and without legal justification made contact of an insulting or provoking nature” with Bullard, knowing he was a peace officer doing his job.
The obstructing charge alleged that Ford “knowingly and without lawful justification” obstructed Bullard in his duties, knowing that Bullard was a peace officer.
Sullivan argued to the jury that there was no dispute that Ford knew Bullard was a peace officer. Bullard was wearing a uniform and a name badge and was face to face with the defendant.
He said Ford “immediately resisted” both officers’ attempts to handcuff him by raising his arm behind him, which escalated the struggle.
“The officers were doing their best to control him,” Sullivan argued.
The prosecutor said the officers, who testified for the state, and Holliman, who testified at Ford’s request, all agreed that Ford was informed he was going to be arrested and taken into custody.
“He claims he didn’t know they were going to arrest him. I don’t think that’s what the evidence shows,” Sullivan said.
“He called a judge in this courthouse a (expletive) and instead of facing the consequences of his actions … he decided to resist arrest,” Sullivan argued. “They (Bullard and Welch) didn’t even know who he was. They were just trying to do their job. We wouldn’t be here if he had just put his hands behind his back.”
In his closing argument, Ford admitted he called the judge a name, a result of his frustration over what he thought was a lack of attention to his case by a public defender and his irritation at having to make multiple trips back and forth from Chicago for his cases.
He then asked the jurors if he looked like the kind of person who would substitute a one-day sentence for contempt for up to 14 years in prison for aggravated battery, an argument to which Sullivan objected.
Rosenbaum had to twice tell Ford he was not allowed to talk to the jury about his possible sentence.
Ford claimed he had a reflexive reaction to having his arm bent upward at a painful angle behind his back.
“I was not resisting being arrested. I was resisting my arm being broken,” he said, calling the officers’ actions “aggressive.”
Ford maintained he wasn’t trying to escape the officers or the courtroom.
“Where am I going to run to? I’m not going to get away," he said. "I didn’t try to take a gun. I didn’t kick, scratch or bite anyone. The only thing I did was try to stop an attack on me.
“What took place was done to me wrongly, and the state is trying to deceive you into the belief that I knowingly resisted arrest. I didn’t have a problem with the arrest,” he added. “The aggravated battery was a result of them converging on me. I was trying to catch my balance as a result of them attacking me. I did nothing to provoke or harm them."