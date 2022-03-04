URBANA — The attorney for accused killer D’Andre Miller called witnesses on his behalf Thursday in an attempt to diminish the credibility of the state’s star eyewitness.
Jamie Propps had four police officers testify about different interactions they had with Sarah Manzella, the 24-year-old woman who said she was with Gaylend Ryan Allen-Davis when he was fatally shot on Feb. 3, 2020.
Propps is expected to call one more witness today before resting her case on behalf of Miller, 35, who is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Mr. Allen-Davis, 33, as he sat in a car with Manzella about 2:50 a.m. that Monday outside the Boulder Ridge apartments in west Champaign where the neighbors and friends lived in separate apartments.
Miller told Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Thursday that he would probably not testify. The case is expected to go to the jury today.
Manzella testified on Tuesday that she was “100 percent positive” that Miller, a man she had dated about three months, was the person who opened the driver’s door of the car and fired a single bullet at Mr. Allen-Davis, her friend of eight years.
Propps is expected to argue that Manzella was lying or mistaken and that Miller had no motive to kill Mr. Allen-Davis, a friend he hung out with.
Margaret Weimer, who lived near Manzella, called police about 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2020, about 10 days before the shooting, to report that a man and woman were arguing loudly in a large pickup truck in the parking lot and that the woman struck the man “in a frustrated manner” like siblings would hit each other. The man, whom Weimer identified as Miller, did not hit her back. Weimer could not hear what the argument was about.
Champaign police Officer Danielle Griffet responded and, after some difficulty, found an agitated Manzella in her apartment. Griffet said Manzella reported that Mr. Allen-Davis had hit her.
Earlier testimony was that Miller was found hiding in her apartment and was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Griffet testified that Manzella called her a derogatory name and asked her how soon she could post bond for Miller.
In other testimony, Urbana police Officer Osric Hayes said he was called to the Silver Bullet strip club in Urbana on Feb. 2, where he was asked to remove Manzella, who was apparently creating a disturbance, and give her a no-trespass notice.
Hayes testified that he drove her to her west Champaign home to de-escalate an unpleasant situation at the club between Manzella and Miller. Hayes, who said he was friends with Mr. Allen-Davis and knew Miller from attending middle school together, said no one was arrested that night.
Propps also had Daniel Gillespie, who said he went to school with both Miller and Mr. Allen-Davis, testify that he saw them not long before the shooting and that the two men were getting along just fine and had no outward animosity toward each other.
Champaign police Sgt. Andre Davis said he responded the morning of the shooting and determined that there were apparently no eyewitnesses to Mr. Allen-Davis’ death other than Manzella.
And Champaign Officer Jherion Broadnax testified he found a do-rag in the parking lot not far from where Mr. Allen-Davis died that appeared to have been put there recently. Broadnax was also the officer who talked to Sam Howard, roommate of Mr. Allen-Davis, who said he was unaware of any issues between Mr. Allen-Davis and Miller.