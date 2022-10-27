URBANA — At least two people testified they did not think Keith Campbell could have been the person who shot Martez Taylor outside a home in Urbana four years ago.
And a third said she never saw Campbell with a gun on July 21, 2018, at the party in the 1900 block of East Florida Avenue where Mr. Taylor’s life came to an end after a fight with Campbell.
Defense attorney Jamie Propps called six witnesses on behalf of Campbell, 31, in an attempt to cast doubt on the testimony of the two sisters who said Cory Jackson, 35, handed a gun to Campbell, 31, that Campbell then used to shoot at least five times into the car where Mr. Taylor was seated.
Anthony Wilkins testified he was inside the party at the Florida Avenue duplex and witnessed Mr. Taylor bump Campbell and step on Campbell’s shoe, prompting Campbell to punch Mr. Taylor, who was apparently unfazed by that.
“K.T. (Mr. Taylor) turned around and beat Keith down to unconscious. He was out of it. Martez kept punching while Keith was down,” said Wilkins.
When he finally got off Campbell, Mr. Taylor walked to the door.
“He was taunting him, like, ‘You know you can’t mess with me,’” said Wilkins, who said he and two other men, including Cory Jackson, helped get Campbell to his feet.
About that same time, Wilkins said he heard gunshots then went to Jackson’s car and left.
He read about the shooting on Facebook later that same day, he said.
Wilkins said he was never approached by the police and didn’t contact them in light of reportedly threatening posts he saw on Facebook.
“It ain’t got nothin to do with me. I didn’t want to be involved,” said Wilkins, who said he was in court under a subpoena issued by Propps, who said she contacted him through Facebook.
Another party-goer, Tyyron Lyons, said he didn’t see the fight in the house but was outside smoking when an angry Mr. Taylor came and got in a car.
“About five minutes later, I hear pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. I ducked. The (front) door flung open. People were dragging Keith (Campbell) out of the house. I ran to my dad’s house on Michigan,” Lyons said.
In answer to questions from Propps, Lyons said he was never contacted by police or Cory Jackson’s lawyer when Jackson was tried — and acquitted — in 2019, nor did he reach out to police.
“When K.T. got killed, there were so many threats, I didn’t want to get involved. I got kids.”
And despite being on the passenger side of the car in which Mr. Taylor was killed, Lyons said he did not see the shooter because “it was too dark.”
He too said he was testifying under a subpoena from Propps, who contacted him.
The other civilian witness to testify was Wendy Driver, who was present at the party and was talking to Mr. Taylor when he bumped into Campbell, sparking the fight.
She said after Mr. Taylor pummeled Campbell, she saw people pick Campbell off the floor then saw three men, all in white T-shirts, walking past her on the patio after the fight. Saying she was looking in her phone for Alisha Turner’s phone number to let her know about the fight, she could not say who was walking past her but assumed it was Campbell being helped by others.
She then she saw flashes from a gun, heard shots and saw people run toward the street. She assisted the folks who were trying to get the wounded Mr. Taylor out of Malaia Turner’s car into another car, then met up with her close friend Alisha Turner in the street to tell her what had happened.
She and Alisha Turner then went to Carle Foundation Hospital and later, Driver went to the Urbana police department to tell police what she knew.
Driver, who maintained she never saw Jackson hand a gun to Campbell, said her testimony in Jackson’s 2019 trial led to a falling out, and even physical fights, between her and the Turner sisters that ultimately caused her to move away from Champaign.
Driver concluded her testimony by adding she could not say with any certainty who shot Mr. Taylor.
Propps and Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink will try to persuade the jury to overlook inconsistencies in the testimony of some witnesses when they argue before the jury Friday morning.