URBANA — A Woodland man who allegedly raped a 16-year-old co-worker in the back of a work truck in the parking lot of a north Champaign gas station is being held in the Champaign County Jail.
Isaiah R. Allen, 24, was charged Monday with aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse for acts he is alleged to have committed with a 16-year-old girl on June 10.
According to a Champaign County sheriff’s investigator’s report, the teen showed up at the Carle Foundation Hospital emergency room that evening, saying that she had been sexually assaulted by an older coworker with whom she was working as an assistant.
In the package delivery truck earlier that day, he allegedly asked her questions of a sexual nature, then talked her into getting in the back of the truck and performed different sex acts on her and with her while in the parking lot of a gas station in north Champaign.
The day after the alleged attack, Allen told police the sex was consensual and he thought the girl was 18.
She was interviewed by a trained professional at the Children’s Advocacy Center on June 24 and gave details of the assault, including that she had told Allen she was 16, that she told him several times to stop because he was hurting her, and that Allen told her not to tell anyone about the encounter.
Interviewed a second time, Allen reportedly told the investigator he had sex with the girl and knew she was only 16.
Allen is due back in court Aug. 17 for a probable-cause hearing. He’s being held in lieu of $350,000 bond.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges, Allen faces six to 30 years in prison.