URBANA — The death of a Champaign man killed when hit by a car was apparently sparked by an argument over pictures on children’s cellphones, a prosecutor said.
Judge Roger Webber on Tuesday arraigned Marcus Allen Davis, 31, on three counts of murder and one of leaving the scene of a fatal accident in connection with a confrontation he had with Bryson Walker, 28, on Sunday evening.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson laid out the facts for the judge, beginning with the revelation that Davis is going through a divorce and that his estranged wife was dating Mr. Walker.
Mr. Walker and the estranged wife had gone out of town for the weekend, leaving the couple’s children with Davis. She sent the children photos of herself and Mr. Walker, which Davis found on his children’s phones, angering him.
When the wife returned to town Sunday, she dropped Mr. Walker off at his job, then contacted Davis to return the children. After initially refusing to do that, he eventually returned them but kept their cellphones.
Later that evening, the wife picked Mr. Walker up at work and told him of the rancorous child exchange.
She and Mr. Walker were heading south on Mattis Avenue about 8:45 p.m. when they saw Davis leaving his apartment in the 800 block of South Mattis.
Mr. Walker then did a U-turn and cut in front of Davis’ car in the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street. Mr. Walker got out and headed toward Davis, calling him names and telling him to return the children’s phones.
The wife said Davis then backed his car up. She was also out of the vehicle and told Mr. Walker to drop the issue and that they would get the children other phones. The two of them turned to get back in their vehicle when Davis allegedly hit Mr. Walker with his vehicle, sending Mr. Walker through the air. The estranged wife called for help, and Davis took off.
Mr. Walker was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, fewer than 30 minutes later, a victim of massive head injuries, Larson said.
As police were investigating the hit-and-run, Davis turned himself in to patrol officers just before 2 a.m. Monday. The car he was driving at the time of the crash was elsewhere. Police found damage to it consistent with being in an accident and its license plates inside the car, not on it.
As is his right, Davis declined to speak with officers and asked for a lawyer.
Larson told the judge that Davis has one prior conviction for domestic battery involving his estranged wife from 2008 and a pending aggravated battery for allegedly hitting her while she was at her place of employment earlier this year.
Larson sought a $5 million bond while Assistant Public Defender Alia Horwick told the judge that Davis works, turned himself in, has children, and has only the single prior misdemeanor conviction.
Webber set Davis’ bond at $2 million and told him to be back in court Sept. 7.