URBANA — A Champaign man with a history of gun possession who led police on a high-speed pursuit through Champaign and Urbana earlier this week is being held in the county jail on $1.5 million bond.

Judge Ben Dyer Friday arraigned Oshae Cotton, 26, of the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive, on gun-related charges that could net Cotton up to 30 years in prison if he’s convicted.

Those were two counts of being an armed habitual criminal and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was also charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding police.

Cotton was arrested Wednesday night after about a 15-minute chase through town by police officers from several jurisdictions that was precipitated by a shooting at the Mattis North Apartments, 2000 N. Mattis Ave., C.

Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega said police were dispatched there at 7:25 p.m. and as they were en route, received information that the shooter was “Oshae” and that he was in a white Cadillac.

At 7:28 p.m. an officer spotted that vehicle and when it refused to stop, a pursuit began.

Police said the Cadillac headed east on Interstate 74 to Cunningham Avenue, headed south through parts of Urbana and unincorporated Champaign, then went back to the west where it crashed near the intersection of Windsor Road and South Neil Street at 7:44 p.m.

In total, police tallied 22 traffic signals that the Cadillac disobeyed on its trek, Ortega told the judge.

As officers pursued, they saw what they believed to be a gun being thrown out the rear seat passenger door. They later found a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber gun in the area where they saw the object coming out of the vehicle.

Following the crash, three occupants jumped out and ran. Police identified Jalen Espino, 26, who listed an address in the 600 block of East University Avenue, Champaign, as the first occupant to come out the rear passenger door, followed by Cotton. A girlfriend of Cotton’s was the third person in the vehicle and she identified Cotton as the driver, Ortega said.

During the chase, police had seen two people in the front seat and one in the back.

As police retraced the path of flight, they found another handgun, a broken 9 mm, and 12 bullets on the roadway.

Espino was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice alleging he had access to a loaded gun in the car without a firearm owner’s identification card and that he concealed evidence from police by throwing a gun out the window during the pursuit. Both of those are Class 4 felonies.

Back at Mattis North, the woman who had called police about the shooting said she and her boyfriend had been arguing much of Wednesday so she left but came back later.

She parked her vehicle and when she saw her boyfriend and Cotton walking toward her, she decided to leave. As she started to drive away, she heard a loud boom, then saw her back window shattered. Cotton and the boyfriend then ran away, she told police.

Arguing for a high bond, Ortega told the judge that about a week earlier, the same Cadillac had fled from police and that on May 13, another of Cotton’s girlfriend’s - not the one in the Cadillac - had gone to the emergency room with a stab wound that she blamed Cotton for. However, she refused to provide any other information.

Cotton has been an outcast among his peers for several years because he agreed to testify against Shamario Brown, now 25, regarding a 2016 Champaign murder with which Cotton was also charged with murder. In return for that testimony, he pleaded guilty to a greatly reduced charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for probation and Brown ended up being acquitted.

Earlier this week, Kenichi Townsend, 27, of Champaign, was convicted of attempted murder for trying to shoot Cotton back in September, apparently in retaliation for that testimony years ago. Brown is also charged with that offense and is awaiting trial.

However, the shooters ended up misidentifying their intended target and shot a Champaign man and his wife in a vehicle that looked like one Cotton drove. Both survived their wounds.

In addition to the 2016 weapons conviction, Cotton has other convictions for domestic battery, battery and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.

Decatur attorney Jeff Cisco was appointed to represent him because of a conflict in the public defender’s office, which is representing Townsend.

Cisco asked for a bond of about $50,00 for Cotton, saying he has two children he supports, lives with a girlfriend and has several family members in the area but hasn’t worked in several months due to an injury he sustained in December.

Dyer told Cotton to be back in court June 7.

Espino, who is represented by the public defender, is due back July 25. He’s being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Oshae Cotton