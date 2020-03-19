URBANA — A Dewey man who has been accused of molesting a teen after getting her drunk is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.
Josh Andrew Stover, 46, was criminally charged Thursday with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child alleging inappropriate sexual conduct he had with a girl in a motel room in Rantoul on March 7 and 8.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the girl told a relative what happened and Rantoul police began an investigation after the relative contacted police.
An interview of the girl was done at the Children’s Advocacy Center on March 13, Sullivan said.
Stover was arrested Wednesday morning.
Judge Tom Difanis set the bond for Stover, also who has a 2011 conviction for aggravated driving under the influence, court records show.
If convicted, Stover faces an extended term of up to 14 years in prison on the Class 2 felony offenses. He was told to be back in court April 14 for a probable-cause hearing.