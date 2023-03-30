URBANA — A Dewey man convicted Thursday of committing two different sex acts with a teenage girl faces penalties ranging from probation to 14 years in prison when he is sentenced.
After three hours of deliberation, a jury acquitted Josh A. Stover, 50, of a single count of criminal sexual assault but found him guilty of two less serious counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The normal penalty range on the abuse convictions is doubled because the jury of seven men and five women found that the girl was under the influence of alcohol, and that Stover knew it at the time he committed the sex acts on her.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum set sentencing for May 8. Stover has been in jail since his arrest three years ago.
He was charged in March 2020 with allegedly having committed three different sex acts with a teen who was in his care on March 7, 2020.
Testimony in the three-day trial revealed that Stover took the girl to a Rantoul hotel to spend the night on March 6 and that she had a male friend come over, with Stover’s permission.
Stover brought beer to the hotel then purchased more hard liquor that he allowed the girl to drink. He left the room late that night to go visit Rantoul bars about the same time the girl’s friend left.
She testified she fell asleep early on March 7 on the floor between the beds in the room with her clothes on. She described drifting in and out of sleep later as she felt Stover touching parts of her body with parts of his.
When she fully woke, she realized she was naked, in Stover’s bed, with him on top of her. She jumped from the bed, yelled at him to stop, ran to the bathroom and locked herself in.
Swabs taken from the girl’s vaginal area revealed the presence of male DNA and a state crime lab scientist said Stover could not be excluded as having been the source of that. Her male friend was excluded.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum argued that was the strongest evidence against Stover, who has denied any wrongdoing with the teen since authorities were contacted on March 7, 2020.
“There is no way around … how it got there,” McCallum said in closing arguments Thursday.
McCallum urged the jurors to consider Stover’s behavior after the girl jumped from the bed and called a friend for help.
Within minutes of that happening, he left the hotel with his partial case of beer, leaving cash in an envelope for her at the front desk. He told police he did that for her to get a ride and food.
“Would you just take off and leave (her) in a hotel room in another town?” McCallum said. “He takes his alcohol but leaves the child.”
Later that same day, a sheriff’s deputy found Stover with facial injuries from driving his vehicle into a debris pile just west of Dewey. The deputy said Stover told him he wanted to kill himself.
“That is what we call consciousness of guilt. If you are so innocent, why would you do that?” asked McCallum.
Public Defender Lis Pollock reminded the jury that the girl told different people different things about what had happened to her.
Testimony from an emergency medical technician, a sexual assault nurse examiner and a police officer all differed just slightly on what she told each of them about what Stover had done to her, distinctions that McCallum dismissed as the girl being more comfortable with some of those authorities than others in what she reported.
Pollock described those nuances as “flaming inconsistencies that make them inherently unreliable.”
Pollock also tried to cast doubt on the suggestion that the girl was highly intoxicated, saying that the girl and her male friend was that she just had “sips” of a few mixed drinks.
But McCallum reminded the jury of her young age and light weight and countered that a brief Snapchat video the girl took of herself in the hotel room “speaks for itself.”
Stover had little reaction to the verdicts and chose not to testify in his own defense.