URBANA — Director Michael Schlosser is retiring this year after more than a decade of instructing up-and-coming law enforcement officers at the University of Illinois Police Training Institute.
A former Rantoul police officer, Schlosser has been commended for his research collaborations that dove into hot-button policing topics, including reducing implicit bias, improving situational awareness and use-of-force.
He’ll retire May 1 after the current PTI class graduates.
“I have had the opportunity to have two careers that I loved every minute of,” Schlosser wrote in an announcement shared to Facebook. “The feeling of being a police officer where I was able to interact with my community and make a difference was extremely rewarding.”
Schlosser left his previous life as a Rantoul police officer decorated in accolades: He was awarded Most Outstanding Recruit Officer from the Department of Law Enforcement Academy in 1984; Rantoul Officer of the Year in 1986; Commendation for Community Involvement recipient in 2000; and Rantoul’s Volunteer of the Year in 2003.
After his retirement from RPD, Schlosser began teaching “virtually everything” at PTI. Tens of thousands of police and correctional officers both local and across the state have come through the academy, established in 1955.
PTI partners with several colleges and departments at the UI. For example, computer scientists and genomic biologists have collaborated on forensics research, and psychologists have worked with the institute on perception under stress.
Schlosser himself obtained a Ph.D. in education from the UI in 2011.
He’s retiring to spend more time with his wife of 42 years, Kim, who recently wrapped up a 35-year teaching career, along with his three children, three grandchildren and mother, Judy.
“I have enjoyed nothing more than my position as Director of PTI,” Schlosser said. “PTI’s full-time staff and the 100-plus dedicated academic-hourly employees are truly the backbone of PTI and why we have had such great success.”
“I am proud of all of the PTI staff and honored to have worked with them. Because of them, I have peace of mind, knowing the great training will continue.”