GIBSON CITY — Ten days after a fire ripped through three connected buildings in downtown Gibson City, it’s anything but business as usual for the tenants.
Some businesses whose offices were destroyed in the May 11 blaze at Sangamon Avenue and East Ninth Street are working remotely, while others have moved to temporary digs until they can find new office space. For others, it’s a wait-and-see process.
Bruce Kallal, chief of the Gibson City Fire Protection District, said it might be some time before the cause of the blaze is determined. The state fire marshal’s office is involved in the investigation.
Two of the three buildings, at 132 and 134 N. Sangamon Ave., were total losses. The building at 130 N. Sangamon Ave. was damaged but could be saved, Kallal said.
The fire started in an apartment on the second floor of one of the buildings before spreading to the two others.
Stephanie Kietzman, an agent at the Travel by Beth location at 132 N. Sangamon, said the business was still assessing its next steps.
“We are still in the process of understanding what this will mean for our office specifically, but we are committed to continuing to serve our customers without interruption,” she said.
She said employees will be able to meet remotely, and temporarily in person in other locations when needed until another space can be found.
Fellow tenant Cornerstone Real Estate announced on its Facebook page that business will continue unabated while damage to its office is being assessed. It did not indicate if it will operate remotely or from its other office in Farmer City.
Central Illinois Disposal and Recycling, also at 132 N. Sangamon, said on its Facebook page that while its office has been closed, customers can still reach it by phone, and it hopes to be back open as soon as possible.
Mark Coleman, a partner at the Weeks, Brucker & Coleman law office at 134 N. Sangamon, said the firm will be operating out of its other office in Fairbury until a new Gibson City location can be found.
“We’ve already started looking for possible locations in Gibson City that we can acquire or rent or lease to try and get our presence back there,” Coleman said.
Blue Star Cafe, which operated in the southernmost building at 130 N. Sangamon that was not rendered a total loss, has moved to the building that formerly housed El Rodeo restaurant, located across Illinois 47 from Harvest Moon Drive-In.
A Renee Decor, on the back end of the building at 134 N. Sangamon and whose official address is 113 E. Ninth St., announced it would be closed until a new location can be found.
A few doors down, Christina Defosset, owner of Chrissy’s Tattoos, 105 E. Ninth St., said she is unsure what the future holds for her business.
“There’s nothing I can tell you at this point,” she said. “Everything is kind of in limbo.”
The fire is the second to hit downtown Gibson City in less than a year. A similarly large blaze on July 4, 2022, destroyed Jay’s Place, 117 N. Sangamon Ave., and damaged other businesses. Among those closed was the Ace Hardware next door, which recently reopened.