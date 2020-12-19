URBANA — A day after she tried twice to block the Champaign County Board from filling a vacant seat, county Executive Darlene Kloeppel said Friday that she was preparing a written veto of the board’s vote to approve its newest member, Cameron Raab of Champaign.
Kloeppel said she told the board Thursday evening that she was vetoing its unanimous vote approving Raab to fill the District 6 seat vacated by Mike Ingram, who resigned after being elected recorder of deeds in November.
Kloeppel’s oral veto was ultimately ignored.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz warned Kloeppel that her action could be viewed as contemptuous of a court order issued earlier in the day. County Clerk Aaron Ammons swore Raab in, and he was seated for the Thursday night board meeting.
Earlier that day, Judge Jason Bohm denied Kloeppel the temporary restraining order she was seeking to block the board from filling the vacancy.
This dispute isn’t about Raab, but rather about which elected official has the authority to choose a nominee for a vacant elected position and bring that nomination to the county board for approval — the county board chairman or the county executive.
Kloeppel, the first person elected to the newly created executive post in 2018, contends she is the one who has that authority, which is the subject of a pending lawsuit she filed against the county board in June.
County Board Chairman Kyle Patterson said he nominated Raab after Raab was selected by the county’s Democratic Central Committee.
Kloeppel’s veto was pointless, Patterson said, because the board approved Raab for Ingram’s vacant seat unanimously.
“Obviously, the votes were there to override,” he said.
Rietz said Kloeppel’s action was clearly contradictory to what the judge had decided earlier in the day.
She also suggested that the way Kloeppel was proceeding didn’t make sense, because Raab was selected by precinct committeemembers, the county board unanimously accepted that, and a veto would have been overridden, Rietz said.
Rietz further said she didn’t believe Kloeppel had the authority to veto a board appointment.
Kloeppel disagrees, and said she regretted that her first veto as county executive was over something “ridiculous.”
“My contention is that I can veto. I do follow that up with a written objection,” she said. “I am in the process of writing it, and at their next meeting they will vote again.”
There is a caveat: A hearing on Kloeppel’s lawsuit against the county board set for Jan. 5 could effectively settle the argument over whether the county executive or county board chairman has the authority to make appointments to fill vacancies for elected posts.
If the judge rules against her position, Kloeppel said, she won’t go ahead with her written veto and call for another vote on Raab’s appointment at the next county board meeting in January.
If disputes between her and the county board continue, Kloeppel said, at some point she may ask whether the county should continue the executive form of government — a change approved by voters in 2016.
“At some point, I’m going to have to say, is this county going to be able to make this work,” she said.