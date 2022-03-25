SPRINGFIELD — An Illinois state trooper has been honored a year after losing his life in an unexplained crash on a Champaign County highway.
On Friday in Springfield, Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken’s name was unveiled on a monument at the state police's Memorial Park.
“The letters on this wall form a message for all who come here, and all who see and read these many, many names. The letters on this wall say ‘remember’,” said Director Brendan Kelly.
Trooper Hanneken, 45, of Long Creek was in the fifth hour of his shift on March 25, 2021, a Thursday, headed west on Illinois 10 through Bondville but not responding to any call.
About 10:40 a.m., his Ford Explorer crossed the eastbound lane into the south grassy ditch, then ran across a driveway. The SUV kept going west, hit and broke a utility pole, then crossed two more driveways before running into a large tree in a yard on Illinois 10.
Although he was wearing a seat belt and protective vest, Trooper Hanneken received multiple traumatic injuries and had to be cut out of his vehicle.
Despite valiant efforts to save him, he died about an hour later at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana from massive bleeding in his chest.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup ruled the death an accident, but couldn’t be sure what happened.
“We tried and looked and couldn’t find any reason why he went off the road, unfortunately,” Northrup said.
The son of a retired state trooper, Todd “Happy” Hanneken had been with the Illinois State Police for 20 years, 19 of those in District 10. He was married and had two children.