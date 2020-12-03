URBANA — More than a year after crashing through a home in northwest Champaign, a man’s DNA has resulted in him being charged with a felony.
Marcell Mitchell, 32, who listed an address in the 1200 block of McKinley Avenue, was arraigned Thursday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident.
The charge stemmed from an Oct. 19, 2019, crash that happened in the 1400 block of Holly Hill Drive.
Champaign police Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said about 5:30 a.m. that day, a car crashed through the front of a house, then backed out and took off.
Ramseyer said the car stopped short of hitting a couch where two children were sleeping and also damaged a bedroom wall. One of the children received minor injuries, he said. The adult resident of the house was not hurt.
The car was found not long after the crash in front of Mitchell’s home a few blocks away on North McKinley Avenue. No one was in it.
Police spoke with both Mitchell and a woman with him who appeared intoxicated, and received conflicting statements about what had happened and who was driving. Since there were no witnesses to the crash, no one was arrested.
Neither Mitchell nor the woman had been seriously injured, but police found blood on the steering wheel, which they collected as evidence.
They took DNA samples from Mitchell and the woman and sent them to the state crime lab with the evidence. In March, the results came back as a match to Mitchell.
Ramseyer said police had been looking for him since then to talk to him.
About 2:40 a.m. Thursday, a patrol officer who was familiar with Mitchell saw him leave his house and get in a car. He stopped him and arrested him for a series of traffic violations connected to the October 2019 crash.
The state’s attorney’s office filed the more serious felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident and dismissed the traffic tickets.
Judge Adam Dill set Mitchell’s bond at $7,500 and ordered him to return to court Jan. 20.