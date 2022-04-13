URBANA — A Texas man with ties to Champaign County is in the county jail on charges stemming from the discovery of weapons and drugs at a Champaign home in 2020.
Anthony M. Miles, 36, of Fort Worth, formerly of Champaign, was arrested March 30 in Dallas by U.S. Marshals on a warrant that had been issued in August 2021 by Judge Adam Dill after Miles was charged in Champaign County.
Miles was returned to Urbana on Sunday and on Monday appeared in court on Class X felony charges of armed violence, armed habitual criminal, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine. He was also charged with a Class 2 felony of possession of a stolen firearm.
He remained jailed Wednesday in lieu of $750,000 bond.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the serious felony charges lodged against the multiple-convicted felon stem from an incident on Nov. 10, 2020.
About 11:30 a.m. that day, a woman was sitting in her car in the driveway in the 3000 block of Ridgewood Drive in west Champaign when a shot was fired in her direction. She was not hit.
Neighbors reported seeing two men running with guns, then saw two men come out of a residence in that block — one carrying a rifle — and then both of them going into a backyard next door and returning without the rifle.
In a search of that backyard, police found five firearms hidden under a tarp. Four were handguns, including one stolen from Williamson County, and the fifth was a rifle.
Officers also found a plastic bag containing an ounce of cocaine with the hidden guns.
The guns were sent to the Illinois State Police crime lab, and in July 2021, scientists reported that Miles’ DNA was found on one of the handguns.
His DNA was in the system due to previous convictions dating to 2006 — two for drugs and two for weapons offenses.
Based on that information, authorities sought the arrest warrant for Miles.
At his arraignment Monday, Miles indicated he wanted a probable-cause hearing, which was set for April 19.