URBANA — Domestic-battery charges lodged in September against an employee of the Cunningham Township Assessor’s Office have been dismissed.

Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said he dismissed the Class A misdemeanors lodged against William Harris III, 31, of Rantoul on Oct. 28 after the victim declined to cooperate with the state’s attorney’s office.

Harris was arrested Sept. 2 by Rantoul police after his wife reported that he allegedly physically abused her and knocked the phone from her hand when she called 911. Police arrived anyway and noted she had a swollen eye and a scratch on her neck.

Harris had been charged with domestic battery and unlawful interference with reporting domestic violence.

