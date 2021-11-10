URBANA — A 20-year-old Urbana man who allegedly possessed a gun altered to fire automatically at a time when he had more than a pound of cannabis intended for sale has been criminally charged.
Judge Ben Dyer on Wednesday set bond for Demondre Carter at $350,000 and ordered him to have no contact with his girlfriend.
Urbana police Detective Ken Sprague said about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers were summoned to the 900 block of Rainbow View for an alleged domestic dispute involving Carter and the woman.
Sprague said when he and another officer arrived, they saw Carter in his car with its windows broken out. Seeing the police, Carter got out with a book bag, then threw the bag back in his car and ran away. An officer caught him nearby and detained him.
Sprague said in plain view in the car Carter had just left was a 9 mm Glock handgun with a 40-round extended magazine. The gun was fitted with a selector switch that allows it to discharge multiple rounds with one pull of the trigger. Sprague said police later learned the gun had been stolen in Indianapolis.
A search of the car turned up about 1.5 pounds of cannabis, packaged in 22 bags. Eight of those bags were on the passenger floorboard and the rest were in the book bag that he had tossed back into the car, Sprague said.
Police also found packaging materials and a digital scale among Carter’s belongings. Carter had more than $1,000 in small bills on him.
They learned that before they got there, Carter had allegedly gotten into an argument with both his girlfriend and her grandfather and allegedly smashed two televisions inside the house before leaving.
Sprague said Carter’s girlfriend allegedly stabbed him in the arm and shoulder when he tried to get back in the house, then later used a baseball bat to break his car windows. He reportedly retaliated by breaking out the rear window of her grandfather’s sport utility vehicle.
Sprague said Carter, who is not employed, admitted that the cannabis was his.
Carter was arraigned Wednesday on charges of unlawful use of weapons for possessing a machine gun, a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years upon conviction, and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Court records show that Carter has previous adult convictions for domestic battery and possession of cannabis and a juvenile adjudication for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Dyer told him to return to court on Jan. 4.