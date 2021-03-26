CHESTERVILLE — An early-morning fire Friday destroyed a western Douglas County church that’s at least 40 years old.
“We did see fire through the roof,” Arthur Fire Chief Chris Helton said of what firefighters encountered around 2:15 a.m. as they pulled up to the Sunnyside Mennonite Church on Illinois 133, just east of Chesterville.
The Arcola, Atwood, Humboldt, and Cooks Mills fire departments joined with Arthur firefighters, for a total of about 60 people fighting the blaze that quickly consumed the church.
“In about 10 minutes, the roof collapsed,” Helton said.
He said because the building was destroyed, they may never be able to pinpoint the cause, but firefighters believe it started up high on the north side over the sanctuary portion of the church.
Helton speculated that the cause may have been electrical or possibly a lightning strike. Officials do not think there was anything suspicious about it.
“The wind was out of the north and it pushed the fire though the building,” he said, estimating it was blowing at about 15 mph at the time.
After the roof collapsed, he said there was little for firefighters to do but try to control the flames. A garage on the property was not hurt. It took about three hours to get the fire out.
Water had to be hauled to the site. Helton estimated they dumped 70,000 gallons on the church.
He said an excavator was brought in to push the debris and the walls that remained standing into the basement.
“He started knocking stuff in and we quit putting as much water on it," Helton said. "The church trustees determined there wasn’t anything to save. It’s really sad."
Helton said the church has a congregation of about 150, mostly from the Arthur and Arcola area.