TUSCOLA — A lack of space and outdated construction have plagued the Douglas County jail for years. County officials are moving forward in the hope of solving the problem.
Sheriff Nate Chaplin said the county is in the beginning phase of study on the best way to build a new jail.
“It’s become a money pit,” Chaplin said. “The building is in poor condition.”
Tom Hettinger, chairman of the law and order committee of the county board, said the committee has met with an architectural firm that presented drawings with a new-jail price estimate of between $36 million and $41 million, “which was way above” what the committee thought it would be.
The price needs to come down, he said, adding that the county is looking at modern jails in the region, how they were built and their cost.
Chaplin said the present jail was built by a company that primarily built churches. While it doesn’t have a steeple, its architecture includes “high ceilings and strange angles,” and the building doesn’t fit modern standards.
“The actual jail section, which is the area of concern, even at the time it was not modern design,” Chaplin said. “My assumption was that’s not how they were built in the ’80s. It’s how they were built in the ’30s.”
Chaplin said it appears the primary focus was on construction of the office space, and the jail was an afterthought.
It appears county planners left room for expansion of the jail because there is a door in the back that leads to nowhere.
“When they first built the jail, the personnel numbers were different, and technology expectations were different. It was built as an 18-bed inmate facility. That’s drastically low, and now it’s licensed as a 36-bed facility.”
The jail was originally designed to include one bed per cell. Additional beds were welded into the cells to increase capacity. Chaplin said the jail meets jail standards for inmate spacing, primarily because it has been “grandfathered in” due to its age.
He said while the state regards the jail as being legal, he doesn’t believe it offers adequate space for housing.
There have been issues with plumbing and deteriorating walls. Locking mechanisms broke in the back of the building. The lock company the county dealt with originally is based out of Ohio. Due to the distance, the county switched out all of the locks using a Mattoon-based company.
“Nothing synchs up,” Chaplin said. “Trying to get back in between the cell blocks, you can’t get a person back there comfortably. If someone damages a toilet, you can’t just shut off that toilet. You’ve got to shut off the whole cell block.”
Chaplin also points to an “incredibly small” area with just two holding cells. Both were being used on Wednesday — one for a person with mental health issues and the other with a person going through drug withdrawal. If a fight broke out in the jail and a holding cell was needed to segregate an inmate, no holding cell would have been available.
Other problem areas include that the site is not secure, with the public able to move around the whole facility. There is only one access point to the street. The building design does not allow for the required sight lines for proper observation. Also, there is inadequate space and inappropriate configuration of the intake and booking center, a small vehicle sallyport and no work area for the arresting officer.
Chaplin said he believes a new jail would need as many holding cells as regular cells.
Hettinger called the lack of inmate space “critical.”
The current facility also limits segregating inmates by classification, Chaplin said. Male and female inmates are put in cells that are out of sight from one another but “not out of sound of each other.”
Chaplin said he believes the county needs to act.
“My concern is if we don’t look at this soon, the cost is only going to rise,” he said.
Although Hettinger wasn’t on the county board when the new jail was opened, he believes the jail has had a space problem from day one.
The committee will continue to meet on the issue, and Hettinger said it could be 12 to 18 months before anything is brought before the public.