TUSCOLA — A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office employee is due in court later this month to face a charge of official misconduct.
Richard G. Bickel, 67, of Arcola was charged March 2 in connection with an alleged incident with a woman July 1, 2019.
Sheriff Joshua Blackwell declined to comment, saying it was an ongoing investigation, but confirmed that Bickel, a sergeant, has been on administrative leave since the investigation began.
A special prosecutor from the Illinois State Appellate Prosecutor’s Office in Springfield has been assigned the case.
Douglas County Judges Richard Broch and Gary Webber recused themselves from hearing it since Bickel has been a jail employee since 2004 and is frequently in the courthouse with inmates. Another judge has not yet been assigned.
The charge alleges that on July 1 in Monroe County, while Bickel was acting in his capacity as a public employee, he committed battery by placing his hands on the shoulders and arms of a person named only by initials. He was reportedly driving a woman to another facility that day.
Jennifer Mudge, the appellate prosecutor, did not respond to an email request asking for clarification of the allegation.
Official misconduct is a Class 3 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison.