TUSCOLA — Douglas County’s state’s attorney and sheriff have filed a lawsuit in hopes of overturning the SAFE-T Act, the state’s criminal justice legislation that will eliminate cash bail on Jan. 1.
State’s Attorney Kate Watson and Sheriff Nathan Chaplin filed the suit at the Douglas County Courthouse on Tuesday, claiming the 764-page act contains “numerous constitutional violations.”
“This is not about politics; it is about public safety,” Watson said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, House Speaker Chris Welch and State Senate President Don Harmon were named defendants.
Watson and Chaplin seek injunctive relief on the act, claiming it violates several provisions of the Illinois Constitution, such as single subject law, separation of powers and the three-reading requirement.
In its current form, the SAFE-T Act states a defendant can be denied pretrial release when prosecutors prove to a judge that the defendant is a flight risk, or “poses a specific, real, and present threat to any person or the community.”
Announcing the suit, Watson said the act leaves “loopholes for violent offenders to be released,” positing a first-time violent offender in an alleged armed robbery could be released while awaiting trial if the offender used a knife or crowbar instead of a firearm.
“It is my sworn duty as Douglas County Sheriff to protect the people of Douglas County,” Chaplin said. “Criminal justice reform should not be at the expense of public safety.”
Watson joins several state’s attorneys who’ve filed suits against the SAFE-T Act in the last month, including Vermilion County’s Jacqueline Lacy and Effingham County’s Aaron Jones.