RURAL TUSCOLA — Authorities continue to investigate a weekend crash in northern Douglas County that claimed the life of a Tuscola woman.
Keli Adkisson, 26, was pronounced dead about 1:15 a.m. Sunday at the scene of a single-vehicle crash.
Douglas County Coroner Heather Skinner said the accident happened on County Road 1250 E, just south of 1350 N. That’s about 3 miles northeast of Tuscola.
Ms. Adkisson was alone in her vehicle. She had been thrown from it into a field. Skinner said it’s unknown how long she had been there before being discovered, but the coroner’s office was contacted about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Skinner said her office and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating what might have caused the crash.