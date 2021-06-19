URBANA — A Champaign man with a history of robberies was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison for holding up a downtown Champaign restaurant last fall.
Gregory Lee Gates, 54, who listed his address as the C-U at Home Phoenix Drop-In Center, 70 E. Washington St., admitted to Judge Roger Webber that about 11 a.m. Nov. 18, he robbed an employee of the Kohinoor Indian Restaurant, 6 E. Columbia Ave., while implying that he had a gun.
Gates made off with a computer and cash after threatening to shoot the employee if they didn’t hand over money. The employee never saw a gun, so Gates was charged only with aggravated robbery.
The robbery was recorded on surveillance video and a detective who was in the area saw Gates wearing the same clothing as the person in the video.
Gates admitted to the police he held up the employee because he was hungry and “dope” sick.
Police recovered the computer, a charging cord and about $1,400 from Gates’ living area.
Because of his prior record, which included five robberies or armed robberies, as well as theft and residential burglary, Gates had to be sentenced as a Class X felon to between six and 30 years in prison.
He was given credit on his sentence for 209 days already served in jail.