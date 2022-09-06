URBANA — A third person wanted for allegedly trying to bribe a man to keep him from testifying in a shooting trial was arrested Sunday after he was treated for gunshot wounds.
Henry Pettigrew, 34, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Olympian Way, Urbana, was booked into the county jail just before 3 p.m. by Champaign police following his release from the hospital.
About 14 hours before Pettigrew’s arrest, Champaign police found him at the intersection of Walnut and Main streets downtown with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. No one has been arrested in his shooting and police would welcome any tips that could help them find the shooter.
An arrest warrant had been issued for him Aug. 8 after he was charged with bribery for allegedly trying to persuade a man shot in May 2020 not to testify in the trial of Coreyon Duncan, who is charged with attempted murder for allegedly pulling the trigger.
Police reports indicate the alleged bribing happened between September and December 2021 in a series of conversations between Duncan, 33, Pettigrew and Princess Jenkins, 39, of Champaign, that involved how to get money to pay off the 33-year-old victim and how to get the money to him. All three were charged with bribery last month.
Duncan, of Champaign, remains in jail charged in the May 26, 2020, attempted murder that’s now linked to the alleged bribery, and in a Nov. 26, 2020, murder in Champaign.