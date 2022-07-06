GIBSON CITY — Mayor Dan Dickey was fearful that much of downtown Gibson City — or at least one block of it — would go up in flames after a fire broke out at a bar in the 100 block of North Sangamon Avenue in the wake of an electrical storm late Monday afternoon.
If it weren’t for the quick response of firefighters from Gibson City and five other departments, those fears might have been realized following the 5:10 p.m. call, he said.
More than 50 firefighters were on hand to limit the damage, fire officials said, though the tavern, Jay’s Place, was a total loss. Three neighboring businesses suffered smoke, water and minor fire damage.
When Dickey got there, “smoke was coming out of the top of Jay’s Place. Then all hell broke loose. It was bad. For a while I thought we were going to lose it.”
“I saw smoke coming out of Ace Hardware and Edward Jones. Then there was an explosion” around 6 p.m., he said. “There was a fireball. I thought the whole building was going up.”
Shane Arndt, an investigator with the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, indicated it is “still undetermined” what caused the fire, said Fire Chief Bruce Kallal, who noted “nothing specific” has been found as to what caused the explosion.
“It could have been a lot worse. I’ve seen towns where they lose the whole block,” Dickey said. “I thought we were, but God bless the fire department.
“The fire department was awesome. They kept it from spreading. You’ve got to hand it to them. They’re volunteers.”
Assisting Gibson City firefighters were fire departments from Sibley, Elliott, Melvin-Roberts, Paxton and Loda.
The affected businesses — Jay’s Place, Hustedt Jewelers and Ace Hardware — expressed their gratitude to firefighters, Gibson Area Hospital Emergency Medical Services and the police department through messages on Facebook.
Some of the cleanup began Monday night.
Dickey said a company showed up at Ace Hardware and began cleaning. He said the store was “full of smoke. Everything was coated with soot.” The store also sustained some water damage.
Hustedt Jewelers also sustained smoke and water damage, but the building was intact — though firefighters had to extinguish a spot in the back that had ignited.
The Edward Jones building sustained smoke damage, and tenants living in apartments above the business were relocated to the Gibson City Inn for the night.
Edward Jones financial adviser Brian Steidinger said those tenants, who occupied two of the apartments, could be displaced for up to a week until cleanup is completed. They were allowed into their apartments to retrieve belongings.
City council member Susie Tongate said several organizations and businesses such as the American Legion and GoinPlaces Catering donated food to the tenants. Shepherd’s Closet opened to them, and Tongate said R.P. Home and Harvest and several members of the community also provided them with clothing.
The area also banded together to lend the firefighters a hand — with the helpers including community members, the Legion, Murdoch’s Place of Loda (donor of 200 pieces of chicken) and others.
“I saw firefighters’ wives and the community brought piles of bottled water with ice bags on top of it, taking it to the firefighters when they came down off the ladders,” Tongate said.
“The Legion mobilized in minutes and started fixing food,” Dickey said. They “got their grills out and started making hamburgers for the firefighters.”
It was the same band-together spirit Gibson City exhibited following last summer’s flooding.
Monday night’s Sibley fireworks were postponed until Tuesday so the town’s firefighters could be present.
In possibly related news, Gibson City has asked residents to conserve water because the city’s water level was running low.
Dickey said the cause of the shortage hadn’t been determined.
“We took a lightning hit, or a power surge took out one of our drives on one of our motors,” he said. “It kept up most of the time. We actually sent one of our administrative people to post on Facebook, ‘Don’t use water.’”
The Gibson City Police Department kept an eye on the fire scene overnight in case it rekindled.