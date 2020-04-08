DANVILLE — A Danville teen was shot in the foot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.
A release from police Cmdr. Josh Webb said about 3:10 p.m., officers got a report of shots fired in the area of State and Main streets.
When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with a wound to his foot. Witnesses said he was outside a home in the 0-100 block of South State Street when a black car drove past and someone fired at him.
He was taken to the hospital; no one else was hurt.
Police have no information on a suspect and ask anyone that might know something to call them at 217-431-2250 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.