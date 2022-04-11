DANVILLE — Two Danville teens were injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday, Danville police said Monday.
Officers responded to report of possible gunshots just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of James Street and found two a 17-year-old male shot in the right leg and left forearm and a 16-year-old male shot in the left leg, police said.
Both teens said they had been walking in the 1300 block of East English Street when they were shot at from a vehicle that wasn’t familiar to them.
Both were taken to a hospital for treatment and were in stable condition, police said.
An investigation into the shooting continues.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.