CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in north Champaign that sent one man to the hospital.
According to a Champaign police report, about 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a local hospital, where an 18-year-old male had arrived by private vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
The victim told police he was walking with people in the 300 block of Bloomington Road when someone shot at the group from a small, dark-colored SUV traveling west on Bloomington. No other injuries were reported.
No arrests have yet been made.
Police are asking those with information about the incident to contact them at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.