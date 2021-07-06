URBANA — Police are investigating the circumstances of a drive-by shooting Sunday in Urbana that left a man with a shattered jaw and a bullet in his hip.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said a 21-year-old man reported he was walking in the 900 block of Division Avenue about 5:25 p.m. when a car with tinted windows pulled up and two people fired at him.
Smysor said the man was hit in the face with one bullet that shattered his right jaw and a second that entered his buttocks and lodged in his hip.
He was treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive the injuries.
Police in Urbana have responded to 50 calls of confirmed shots fired this year.
Anyone with information that could help police with this incident is asked to contact them at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.